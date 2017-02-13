Sports Listen

Trending:

CongressEPAGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Verizon latest carrier to…

Verizon latest carrier to return to unlimited cell plans

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 10:48 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon is the latest mobile carrier to bring back unlimited plans, but its version is pricier than offerings from rivals T-Mobile and Sprint.

AT&T only lets customers sign up for unlimited plans when they also subscribe to DirecTV, which AT&T owns. But its prices are similar to Verizon’s for a family; Verizon is cheaper for an individual.

Verizon has long been pushing customers off the company’s old unlimited plans with rate hikes. But such plans, once common, have come back into vogue as competition between carriers heats up. Carriers have to snatch customers from each other to grow, as most U.S. adults already have a smartphone.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Topics:
Business News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Verizon latest carrier to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor awarded

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor plays with Guatemalan children

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended