Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Wal-Mart buys outdoor clothes…

Wal-Mart buys outdoor clothes and gear seller Moosejaw

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO February 15, 2017 11:06 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Wal-Mart has acquired the outdoor clothing and gear seller Moosejaw for $51 million as it expands its online offerings.

The cash deal was announced Wednesday. Wal-Mart says Madison Heights, Michigan-based Moosejaw, which is largely online and sells more than 400 brands, will keep operating its site and stores. Its 350-plus employees will stay based in Michigan.

Wal-Mart, which is trying to better compete with online leader Amazon.com, says buying Moosejaw gives it the experience of another well-established e-commerce player with strong industry relationships.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart also purchased online marketplace Jet.com last year for $3 billion in cash plus $300 million in stock. Wal-Mart’s online sales had been slowing over the past two years but notably accelerated during last year’s third quarter. It reports its fourth-quarter results next week.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Wal-Mart buys outdoor clothes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CPB seizes garden of prohibited items

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended