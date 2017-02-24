Wind power developer appealing denial of Maryland project

Sports Listen

BALTIMORE (AP) — A wind-power developer is appealing an administrative law judge’s denial of its plans for a 17-turbine project atop Dan’s Mountain, southwest of Cumberland.

Lawyers for Dan’s Mountain Wind Force LLC, a subsidiary of U.S. Wind Force, filed the notice of appeal to the Maryland Public Service Commission on Wednesday.

Chief Public Utility Law Judge Terry J. Romine issued a proposed order in January that said the project’s potential benefits were outweighed by its negative effects on those living near the site. The order would have become final Saturday.

The developer has argued that the project is a public necessity that will create jobs and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue.

