Woman rescued after car goes down steep hill, snags in tree

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 1:15 pm < a min read
MANCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Rescuers used ropes and a pulley to haul a woman to safety after her car went down a steep hill and snagged in a tree just above a Kentucky creek.

It happened Sunday afternoon in Clay County at a spot called Cotton Bend. WYMT-TV (http://bit.ly/2lqXxz5) reports that officials say the woman’s car left the road and then went 150 feet down an embankment.

Manchester fire spokesman Billy Smith says the car was suspended above the water on a tree.

Smith says the woman was stable, but couldn’t get out of the car by her myself.

Firefighters used their rescue equipment to make a pulley system and lifted the woman to safety. She was taken to a hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately available. The news report did not identify her.

Information from: WYMT-TV, http://www.wymt.com/

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

