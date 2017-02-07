Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » World Bank gives Lebanon…

World Bank gives Lebanon $200 million to upgrade roads

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:32 am < a min read
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Bank said Tuesday it has earmarked $200 million for repairing Lebanon’s unsafe roads, signaling a resumption of international aid months after the election of a president following a two-year political vacuum in the tiny Mediterranean country.

The international lender said in a statement that the funds will be used to repair around 500 kilometers (312 miles) of roads in the first phase of a broader government plan “to revamp the country’s crumbling road sector.”

It said the Roads and Employment Project was approved Monday by its board of directors.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Ferid Belhaj, the World Bank’s Middle East director, said the project would “help Lebanon continue to offer basic services both to its citizens and to Syrian refugees in the country.”

Advertisement

Lebanon is home to some 1.2 million Syrian refugees, the equivalent of a quarter of its own population.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance money from the World Bank was held up as Lebanon’s long-feuding factions failed to agree on a president for more than two years. In October, the parliament was finally able to elect Michel Aoun, the leader of a Christian party allied with the Shiite Hezbollah movement.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » World Bank gives Lebanon…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Olmsted Terrace Cleaning

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended