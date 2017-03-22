Sports Listen

17,000 AT&T workers in California and Nevada go on strike

By TALI ARBEL
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 3:03 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — A union representing AT&T workers says about 17,000 employees in California and Nevada have gone on strike.

The workers install cable and phone service and work in call centers where customers can phone in with questions and problems.

Union local official Sheila Bordeaux says AT&T is asking technicians who install cable to also work outside maintaining phone and cable wires, which is a higher-paid job. She says they will strike until the issue is resolved.

AT&T and the union are also negotiating a new contract for the workers.

AT&T representatives did not immediately respond to questions.

