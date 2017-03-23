Sports Listen

17,000 AT&T workers will come back on the job Thursday

By TALI ARBEL
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 1:36 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Some 17,000 AT&T workers in California and Nevada are returning to their jobs after a one-day walkout. They had been protesting changes in job duties for some employees.

A Communications Workers of America union local official had said Wednesday that AT&T was asking technicians who install cable to also work outside maintaining phone and cable wires, which is a higher-paid job. The CWA said Thursday that AT&T will no longer require technicians to do work tasks that they weren’t trained to do. AT&T says its agreement with the union “clarified some work processes on assignments for a group of technicians.”

The strike had taken people who install cable and phone service and who work in call centers off the job. AT&T says it had contingency plans.

Negotiations continue over new contracts for workers.

