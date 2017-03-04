1886 ale marks University of New Hampshire anniversary

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Smuttynose Brewing Company is helping the University of New Hampshire mark its 150th anniversary with a new ale.

Called 1866, the year UNH was founded, the session ale will be for sale and on tap throughout the seacoast region starting March 13.

The university is launching a new minor in brewing science this fall and plans to open a pilot brewery and testing lab to work with the beer industry.