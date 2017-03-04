Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » 1886 ale marks University…

1886 ale marks University of New Hampshire anniversary

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 12:19 pm < a min read
Share

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Smuttynose Brewing Company is helping the University of New Hampshire mark its 150th anniversary with a new ale.

Called 1866, the year UNH was founded, the session ale will be for sale and on tap throughout the seacoast region starting March 13.

The university is launching a new minor in brewing science this fall and plans to open a pilot brewery and testing lab to work with the beer industry.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Topics:
All News Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » 1886 ale marks University…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.