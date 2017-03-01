Sports Listen

A look at the Dow’s 1,000-point milestones

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2017
The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 21,000 points for the first time Wednesday, just over one month after its first close above 20,000.

Here are other times the Dow first closed above other 1,000-point milestones.

1,000: Nov. 14, 1972

2,000: Jan. 8, 1987

3,000: April 17, 1991

4,000: Feb. 23, 1995

5,000: Nov. 21, 1995

6,000: Oct. 14, 1996

7,000: Feb. 13, 1997

8,000: July 16, 1997

9,000: April 6, 1998

10,000: Mar. 29, 1999

11,000: May 3, 1999

12,000: Oct. 19, 2006

13,000: April 25, 2007

14,000: July 19, 2007

15,000: May 7, 2013

16,000: Nov. 21, 2013

17,000: July 3, 2014

18,000: Dec. 23, 2014

19,000: Nov. 22, 2016

20,000: Jan. 25, 2017

21,000: March 1, 2017

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

