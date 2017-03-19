AAA: DC metropolitan area drivers paying $2.28 per gallon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The price of gas in the metropolitan D.C. area is a penny higher than a week ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said Sunday that the price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline in the area is $2.28, up from $2.27 a week ago.

AAA says the price is 30 cents higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline was $1.98.

The price of gas in the metropolitan area is a penny lower than the national average of $2.29.

The price of a gallon of gas in the District of Columbia itself is $2.46, down from $2.47 a week ago.