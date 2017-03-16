Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Accounting alum donates $3…

Accounting alum donates $3 million to strengthen program

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 2:15 am < a min read
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion University plans to strengthen its accounting school after receiving a $3 million gift.

The school in Norfolk says the financial commitment comes from accounting school alum Robert W. Mitchell and his wife.

The 1987 grad owns and operates an accounting firm in Vienna, Virginia. The money will create an endowment to fund student scholarships, programming and faculty support at ODU’s School for Accountancy.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Jeff Tanner, dean of the Strome College of Business, says fewer students pursue the master’s degree that’s often needed to become a certified public accountant. He said the gift will support students who want to get the advanced degree.

Advertisement

Tanner says the money will also help in recruiting high quality students and faculty.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Accounting alum donates $3…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Webb telescope ghostly 'lights out' inspection

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.