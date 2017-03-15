Agreement condemns milk powder products, bars distribution

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Federal officials say an agreement condemns milk powder products seized from a Strasburg company and bars further distribution of adulterated milk powder products after inspectors allege they found unsanitary conditions and salmonella at its facility.

The Department of Justice announced a consent decree of condemnation and permanent injunction against Valley Milk Products on Wednesday.

A November complaint alleged that certain milk powder products were manufactured under unsanitary conditions and the Food and Drug Administration confirmed the presence of salmonella in the facility and in undistributed samples.

Under the agreement, the seized products were condemned and forfeited, but Valley Milk can try to bring them into compliance under FDA supervision. Valley Milk agreed to not resume milk powder product production without corrective action. The agreement doesn’t affect liquid milk products.