Airlines expect to cancel thousands of flights due to storm

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 12:51 pm < a min read
U.S. airlines have already canceled about 4,000 flights Monday and Tuesday as a late-winter storm is expected to dump enough snow to disrupt travel in the Northeast.

Tracking service FlightAware.com said late Monday morning that more than 1,100 flights on Monday and more than 2,800 on Tuesday had been canceled.

Chicago is bearing the largest share of Monday’s cancellations, while Tuesday’s disruptions are hitting hardest from Washington to Boston including the New York City area.

The major airlines are waiving ticket-change fees that range up to $200 for customers who want to change their travel plans. Restrictions vary by airline.

Southwest has canceled more than 300 flights for Monday and nearly another 900 scheduled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

American Airlines and its American Eagle contractor Envoy Air together had canceled more than 300 flights Monday and 700 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways, with major operations in Boston and New York, had already canceled more than 600 flights scheduled for Tuesday, FlightAware said.

All News Business News
