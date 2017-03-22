Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » AkzoNobel rejects second takeover…

AkzoNobel rejects second takeover bid by PPG Industries

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 5:30 am < a min read
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Industrial paints and chemicals company AkzoNobel has rejected a second unsolicited takeover bid from U.S. company PPG Industries worth 22.4 billion euros ($24.1 billion).

AkzoNobel CEO Ton Buechner said in a statement Wednesday that the bid “significantly fails to recognize the value of AkzoNobel” and is not in the interest of the company, its shareholders or its staff.

The latest bid, which was unanimously rejected by AkzoNobel’s board, comes just under two weeks after PPG made its first unsolicited offer, worth 21 billion euros.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Buechner says, “We are convinced that AkzoNobel is best placed to unlock the value within our company ourselves.”

Advertisement

The first bid spurred AkzoNobel to reassess its business model and investigate the possible sale or independent listing of its specialty chemicals business.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » AkzoNobel rejects second takeover…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Army's Special Ops "Black Daggers" parachute team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.