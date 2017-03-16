Sports Listen

Alitalia unveils survival plan of deep cuts, budget flights

and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 7:19 am < a min read
MILAN (AP) — Italian flagship airline Alitalia has approved a new business plan that includes 1 billion euros (dollars) in cost-cutting in a bid to compete with low-cost carriers.

The new plan comes nearly three years after Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airlines took a controlling stake in the long-troubled airline.

Under the plan announced late Wednesday, Alitalia will introduce services common to budget carriers on flights of less than four hours, including charges for meals and preferred seating, while retaining the full-service model for longer-haul flights.

The plan calls for cutting operating and personnel costs by 1 billion euros by 2019, while increasing revenues by 30 percent from 2.9 billion euros to 3.7 billion euros.

The airline said the “range of radical and necessary measures” were aimed at securing Alitalia’s future.

