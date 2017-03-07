Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Markets steady as focus…

Markets steady as focus turns toward upcoming US jobs data

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 8:16 am 2 min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Global stock markets traded in narrow ranges Tuesday as traders took a breather ahead of upcoming U.S. jobs data that could cement market expectations for another U.S. interest rate rise next week.

KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, Germany’s DAX was up 0.1 percent at 11,972 while the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares rose 0.1 percent to 7,353. The CAC 40 in France underperformed its peers, trading 0.3 percent lower at 4,958. U.S. stocks were poised for a fairly flat opening, with Dow futures and S&P futures both 0.1 percent lower.

FED FOCUS: Policymakers at the Federal Reserve are now in their quiet period before next week’s meeting, which many in the markets think will herald another interest rate hike. Whether one materializes could hinge on this Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report for February.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

ANALYST TAKE: “The Fed’s blackout period and the build up to this week’s big data point — the U.S. jobs report — has offered the opportunity for some reflection for investors,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. “The last few weeks has seen the focus switch from Donald Trump’s plans to revitalize the U.S. economy with tax cuts, substantial infrastructure spending and deregulation back to the Fed, partly because we still have little idea of what the former will entail and partly because the Fed suddenly decided to send a coordinated message that it plans to raise interest rates.”

Advertisement

CHINA CONFIDENCE: China’s financial minister, Xiao Jie, told reporters risks from financing were manageable. “China’s government debt risks are generally within control,” the official Xinhua News Agency cited Xiao as saying on the sidelines of the annual session of the national legislature. He said total net debt amounted to 27.33 trillion yuan (about $3.96 trillion dollars) or about 36.7 percent of the country’s GDP.

ASIA’S DAY: The Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo edged 0.2 percent lower to 19,344.15 but most other indexes gained. The Hang Seng gained 0.4 percent to 23,681.07 and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.3 percent to 3,242.41. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 climbed 0.3 percent to 5,761.40 and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6 percent to 2,094.05.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $53.46 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 25 cents to $56.26 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.0578 while the dollar rose 0.1 percent to 114.03 yen.

Topics:
All News Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Markets steady as focus…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson makes the rounds on first day at HUD

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.