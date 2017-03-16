Sports Listen

Trending:

Double Digit CutsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeAgency by Agency Budget Breakdown
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Average US 30-year mortgage…

Average US 30-year mortgage rate rises to 4.30 percent

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 10:06 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for a second straight week, posting new highs for the year. The markets were anticipating an increase in a key interest rate by the Federal Reserve, which the Fed announced Wednesday.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate loans climbed to 4.30 percent from 4.21 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 3.73 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent through 2016, the lowest level in records dating to 1971.

The rate on 15-year mortgages increased to 3.50 percent from 3.42 percent last week.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Average US 30-year mortgage…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Tillerson fields questions at joint press conference in Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.