Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Behind NYC's 'Fearless Girl'…

Behind NYC’s ‘Fearless Girl’ statue are 2 corporate giants

By VERENA DOBNIK
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 4:20 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A little girl in bronze defiantly facing Wall Street’s mammoth Charging Bull didn’t appear suddenly or spontaneously in Manhattan’s financial district in the middle of the night.

Rather, “Fearless Girl” is the product of a $2.5 trillion asset managing firm working with a top ad agency to install the figure in time for International Women’s Day. She came with a message: that there should be more women on corporate boards.

Her hands firmly planted on her waist, with ponytailed head held high, Fearless Girl has drawn crowds and triggered a social media firestorm. And now New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has extended its permit for three more weeks.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Popular support for the piece to be kept permanently is growing, with petitions being signed.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Behind NYC's 'Fearless Girl'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.