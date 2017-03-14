Berlin airport ground staff strike for 2nd consecutive day

Sports Listen

BERLIN (AP) — Ground staff at Berlin’s two airports walked off the job for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in a wage dispute, again forcing the cancellation of most flights to and from the German capital.

The ver.di union, which is seeking improved pay for about 2,000 employees at several companies at the Tegel and Schoenefeld airports, called members out on strike from early Monday morning to 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) Wednesday.

On Monday, 660 departures from the airports were canceled, and similar problems were expected Tuesday.

The union warned against using “strike-breakers” to process passengers and planes, saying that would make it impossible for it to announce future walkouts in advance.

However, it said Tuesday that there will be no further strikes before the end of the weekend. Ver.di official Enrico Ruemker said the intention was to give employers “a further pause for thought.”

