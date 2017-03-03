Sports Listen

Bridge closed by fractured truss on track to reopen in April

March 3, 2017
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Engineers say work to repair a major bridge that links Pennsylvania and New Jersey remains on track for it to reopen in about a month.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Friday good weather has helped speed work on the Interstate 276 bridge over the Delaware River. They’re optimistic the bridge won’t need to be partially reconstructed or completely replaced. They’re projecting they’ll meet an early April target for reopening.

Turnpike chief engineer Brad Heigel says inspectors have found no other major structural problems.

The 1.2-mile-long bridge has been closed since Jan. 20, when a painting crew found a cracked truss under a westbound travel lane on the Pennsylvania side.

Officials say they’ve issued $12 million in construction contracts. The two states are splitting the costs.

