Business events scheduled for Wednesday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for February, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for February, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases business inventories for January, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for March, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2:00 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Treasury releases international money flows data for December, 4 p.m.

MADRID — Spanish clothes retailer Inditex, which owns the Zara stores, releases earnings results for its 2016 financial year.