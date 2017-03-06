Sports Listen

Business group: China tech plan threat to foreign firms

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 10:29 pm < a min read
BEIJING (AP) — A European business group says China is violating its free-trade pledges by pressing foreign makers of electric cars and other goods to hand over technology under an industry development plan that is likely to shrink access to its markets.

The report released by the European Union Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday adds to mounting complaints Beijing improperly shields its fledgling developers of robotics, software and other technology from competition.

Technology is a growing flashpoint in trade tensions with Washington and Europe, which worry their competitive edge is eroding as Beijing buys or develops skills in semiconductors, renewable energy and other fields.

European companies express frustration Chinese enterprises have been permitted to acquire technology leaders such as German robot maker Kuka while most of China’s assets are off-limits to foreign buyers.

