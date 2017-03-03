Sports Listen

California high-speed rail ready to lay some track

By DON THOMPSON
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 6:56 pm < a min read
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After years of prep work, California’s $64 billion high-speed rail project is ready to lay some track.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s finance department on Friday approved the rail authority’s request to spend $2.6 billion on work in the Central Valley.

The decision lets the authority ask the state treasurer’s office to sell a portion of the nearly $10 billion in bonds voters approved in 2008 for a bullet train.

Some of the bond money has previously gone for administration and on work to connect the new system to existing tracks.

The bullet train’s long-term prospects remain clouded because of uncertainty over funding. Significant federal help is required, and the Republican-controlled Congress does not support the project. Private money also is needed but none has been secured yet.

