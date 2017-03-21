Cambodia halts export of human breast milk

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has suspended the export of human breast milk, a business pioneered last year by a former Mormon missionary.

A legal officer at Cambodia’s Customs Department, Rath Nisay, said Tuesday that Finance Minister Aun Porn Moniroth recently signed a letter effectively stopping the sole exporter — U.S. company Ambrosia Labs Ltd. — from carrying out its business.

He said the suspension was because of concerns about the health effects on babies of nursing mothers selling their milk.

Bronzson Woods, the founder of Utah-based Ambrosia Labs, could not be reached for comment, but said in an interview last year with the Salt Lake Tribune that donors’ children were required to be at least 6 months old to ensure they receive proper nourishment from their mothers’ milk.