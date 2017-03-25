Sports Listen

Canada determined to diversify despite Keystone XL approval

By ROB GILLIES
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 11:05 am < a min read
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s natural resource minister says his government is happy the Keystone XL pipeline has finally been approved by the White House, but he notes that obstacles remain and Canada remains determined to diversify its oil exports beyond the United States.

Minister Jim Carr told The Associated Press on Saturday that President Donald Trump’s approval of the pipeline is “good news.” But he says there are other important projects like the recently approved TransMountain pipeline that will allow for exports to Asia. Ninety-eight percent of Canada’s oil exports now go to the U.S.

TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline received a presidential permit Friday, but Carr expects protests and notes it still needs a permit from the state of Nebraska.

Carr will meet with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry in Washington on Thursday.

