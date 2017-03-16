Sports Listen

Canada introduces rules for recreational drone users

March 16, 2017
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada is bringing in strict measures and fines for recreational users of drones.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau on Thursday announced restrictions to curb the number of incidents in which recreational drones have come too close to planes, which has more than tripled since 2014.

Recreational drone operators must now mark their drone with their contact information and are forbidden to fly them at night or in cloudy conditions.

Drones will no longer be allowed to fly higher than 90 meters (295 feet), within 75 meters (245 feet) of any buildings, vehicles or people, or within 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) of airports.

Violators are subject to a fine of up to $3,000 Canadian (US$2,251), and up to $15,000 Canadian (US$11,256) for corporations.

Commercial, academic and research drones are exempted.

