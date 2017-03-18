Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Chelsea Clinton joins Expedia…

Chelsea Clinton joins Expedia board of directors

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 2:38 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Clinton is joining the board of directors of online travel booking site Expedia.

Documents filed with securities regulators say the daughter of defeated U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has joined its 14-member board. The company is controlled by Barry Diller. Chelsea Clinton is also a director of another company that Diller controls, IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Expedia did not disclose how much she would be paid, but non-employee directors each earned more than $250,000 in 2015, according to the most recent regulatory filings.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Filings for IAC say Chelsea Clinton is entitled to receive $300,000 in a mix of stock and cash each year for serving as a director.

Advertisement

The Expedia filing on Friday came a day after publishers Penguin Young Readers announced it will publish a children’s book by Chelsea Clinton on May 30. The book is called “She Persisted.”

In the book, Clinton will honor 13 American women “who never take no for an answer,” including Harriet Tubman, Sonia Sotomayor and Oprah Winfrey.

Topics:
All News Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Chelsea Clinton joins Expedia…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.