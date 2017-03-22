Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Clean water plant brings…

Clean water plant brings hope to one village in north India

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 6:14 am < a min read
Share

NAI BASTI VILLAGE, India (AP) — Schoolchildren cheered and village women clapped as a gush of clean water flowed through a set of gleaming steel taps connected to a newly installed water filtration plant in a dusty north Indian village on Wednesday.

India has the world’s highest number of people without access to clean water. UNICEF says nearly 78 million Indians — about 5 percent of the country’s 1.3 billion population — must make do with contaminated water sources or buy water at high rates.

The lack of clean water contributes to increases in stomach ailments, diarrheal diseases and deaths from waterborne diseases.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Around 140,000 children die of diarrheal disease in India each year, a third of the 315,000 such deaths of children worldwide.

Advertisement

Nai Basti is about 55 kilometers (35 miles) east of New Delhi.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Clean water plant brings…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Army's Special Ops "Black Daggers" parachute team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.