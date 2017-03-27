Sports Listen

Company: Oil in pipeline under Missouri River reservoir

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 7:20 pm < a min read
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Dakota Access pipeline developer says it has placed oil in the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir and that the full pipeline will be in service soon.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners made the announcement in a court filing Monday.

The move comes despite months of protests and the objections of two American Indian tribes who say a rupture could threaten their water supply and cultural sites. The Sioux tribes still have an unresolved lawsuit seeking to stop the project.

The company says the four-state, 1,200-mile (1930-kilometer) pipeline is safe. The U.S. government gave the company permission to complete the pipeline after Republican Donald Trump became president.

The protests were centered in North Dakota.

