Cruise line stops port calls at Mexican resort of Acapulco

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 9:34 pm < a min read
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. cruise ship line Holland America says it has halted port calls at Mexico’s troubled resort city of Acapulco and will sail to other destinations in the country “due to recent security concerns.”

The news comes as Acapulco hosts an annual tourism fair that officials hope will spark a rebound at the once-glamorous resort.

The Seattle-based Holland America says in a statement Monday that eight cruises which once stopped in Acapulco will instead go to other Mexican destinations in 2017 and 2018.

Acapulco and areas inland in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero have been plagued by high levels of crime and drug gang killings.

A few other cruise lines continue to make port calls in Acapulco, but the business began to fall off steeply around 2010.

