Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Dirty air from global…

Dirty air from global trade kills at home and abroad

By SETH BORENSTEIN
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 2:05 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A study that measures the human toll of air pollution from global trade shows how buying goods made far away can lead to premature deaths both there and close to home.

More than 750,000 people die prematurely from dirty air every year that is generated by making goods in one location that will be sold elsewhere, and 411,000 people die early from air pollution that blows across national borders.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, is the first study to bring together economic, manufacturing, trade, atmospheric and health data to calculate the number and location of premature deaths from air pollution.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

People in Western Europe buying goods made elsewhere were linked to 173,000 overseas air pollution deaths a year. U.S. consumption was linked to just over 100,000 deaths.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Health News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Dirty air from global…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine helicopter underwater egress training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7225 0.0267 1.39%
L 2020 25.1813 0.0751 2.42%
L 2030 27.9311 0.1282 3.47%
L 2040 30.0108 0.1616 3.99%
L 2050 17.1771 0.1057 4.47%
G Fund 15.2732 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5852 -0.0359 0.94%
C Fund 32.6816 0.2351 5.95%
S Fund 42.4109 0.3200 4.66%
I Fund 26.6125 0.2100 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.