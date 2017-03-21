Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Dollar mixed

Dollar mixed

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 3:21 pm < a min read
Share

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.33 Canadian dollars, down from late Monday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.10 Mexican pesos, up from late Monday.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Dollar mixed
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Okefenokee's camouflage owl

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.