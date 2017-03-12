Drop in herring a mystery in Maine as bait price booms

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s booming lobster industry has a big problem involving a little fish.

The state’s iconic lobster fishery is healthy, having set new records for volume and value in 2016. But the fishery for herring, a small schooling fish that lobsters love to eat, is another story.

Herring is suddenly the second-most valuable fishery in the state, bringing in $19 million at the docks in 2016. It’s the most popular bait used in lobster traps. The climb in value corresponds with demand from the hungry lobster fishery and a drop in catch of herring off New England.

Scientists and fishermen are trying to figure out why catch fell from 103.5 million pounds in 2014 to 77.2 million last year. The price of herring at docks has gone up 56 percent.