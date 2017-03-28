Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Elon Musk's latest target:…

Elon Musk’s latest target: Brain-computer interfaces

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 1:02 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Tech billionaire Elon Musk is announcing a new venture called Neuralink focused on linking brains to computers.

The company plans to develop brain implants that can treat neural disorders and may one day be powerful enough to put humanity on a more even footing with future superintelligent computers, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed sources.

Musk has long worried about the threat artificial intelligence might pose to the human race. In a tweet Tuesday, he gave few details beyond confirming Neuralink’s name and tersely noting the “existential risk” in not pursuing this work.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

Musk founded the space exploration company SpaceX and co-founded the electric car company Tesla , among other ventures. He is also one of the sponsors of Open A.I., a nonprofit artificial intelligence research company.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Science News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Elon Musk's latest target:…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.