EU court strikes down 2013 decision to block UPS-TNT deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union court has struck down a 2013 decision by EU regulators to block a planned takeover of Dutch-based package delivery company TNT Express by United Parcel Services Inc.

The EU’s executive Commission blocked the proposed $6.9 billion deal in January 2013, arguing that the combined company would have been too dominant in European express mail. UPS scrapped the plan but appealed against the ruling.

The 28-nation EU’s General Court on Tuesday upheld the appeal, citing a procedural irregularity.

It argued that an analysis used by the Commission in its decision was based on a model different from one that had been discussed during the clearance proceedings. It found that the Commission “infringed UPS’ rights of defense.”

Advertisement

TNT has since been acquired by FedEx Corp.