Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Eurowings entering arbitration on…

Eurowings entering arbitration on cabin crew labor dispute

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 10:36 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing cabin crews working for Lufthansa’s budget unit Eurowings says it has agreed to open an arbitration process with the airline to resolve a long-standing dispute over pay and conditions.

The UFO union said Monday that both sides had agreed on entering a binding process, and would hold talks over the coming days to decide upon an arbitrator.

A rival union representing other cabin crew at Eurowings came to an agreement in December for a raise package over three years.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The two unions have staged several strikes in the long-running dispute.

Advertisement

Separately, Lufthansa reached a preliminary agreement on a labor deal with its pilots last week after a series of strikes that had repeatedly paralyzed the airline’s fleet.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Eurowings entering arbitration on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Beijing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.