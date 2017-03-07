Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Ex-wife of university benefactor…

Ex-wife of university benefactor sues to recoup donations

By master
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 9:30 am < a min read
Share

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The ex-wife of a man who has donated tens of millions of dollars to a Massachusetts university wants some of that money back.

The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/2mwZ2hJ ) reports that Janet Foisie says in a federal lawsuit filed Friday against Worcester Polytechnic Institute that her ex-husband concealed $4.5 million from her during divorce proceedings in 2011 and then gave that money to WPI.

Her ex-husband, Robert Foisie, is not named as a defendant.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Robert Foisie is a 1956 graduate of WPI who in 2014 donated $40 million to the school. The university is constructing a new academic building that will be named after him.

Advertisement

WPI in a statement credited the Foisies for their generosity and said it has no knowledge of any improper conduct alleged in the lawsuit.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

Topics:
All News Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Ex-wife of university benefactor…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson makes the rounds on first day at HUD

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.