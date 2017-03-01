Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Fact sheet: 2017 Toyota…

Fact sheet: 2017 Toyota Prius Prime

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:08 pm < a min read
Share

2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced

BASE PRICE: $27,100 for Plus; $28,800 for Premium; $33,100 for Advanced.

PRICE AS TESTED: $36,325.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel drive, four-passenger, plug-in, gasoline-electric hybrid, mid-size hatchback.

Advertisement

ENGINE: 1.8-liter, double overhead cam, Atkinson cycle four cylinder with VVT-i mated to an electric motor and 8.8-kilowatt-hour lithium ion battery pack.

MILEAGE: 54 mpg (gasoline), 133 mpg-equivalent (electricity plus gasoline).

TOP SPEED: 115 mph.

LENGTH: 182.9 inches.

WHEELBASE: 106.3 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 3,375 pounds.

BUILT AT: Japan.

OPTIONS: 15-inch, alloy wheels $899; paint protection film $395; glass breakage sensor $359; illuminated door sills $299; carpeted floor mats and cargo mat $224; universal tablet holder $99; alloy wheel locks $65.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $885.

Topics:
All News Business News Lifestyle News Technology News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Fact sheet: 2017 Toyota…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor updates ship's status aboard USS Donald Cook

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.