‘Fearless Girl’ statue stares down Wall Street’s iconic bull

and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 1:05 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — A statue of a young girl with a look of resolve has been placed in front of Wall Street’s famous charging bull in time for International Women’s Day.

A big investment firm, State Street Global Advisors, put the statue there to highlight efforts to get more women on corporate boards.

The work by artist Kristen Visbal is called “Fearless Girl.”

The girl appears to be staring down the bull. Her head is held high. Her hands are firmly planted on her waist. Her pony-tail looks as if it’s in motion.

A plaque at her feet says: “Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference.”

