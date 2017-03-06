Sports Listen

Gold falls, silver rises

By master
March 6, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1224.50 an ounce — down $1.00.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $17.73 an ounce — up 3 cents.

