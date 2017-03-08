Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Gold, silver slip

Gold, silver slip

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 3:40 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,208.50 an ounce, down $6.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $17.26 an ounce, down 24 cents.

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.
Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Gold, silver slip
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Makin Island conducts Navy security force sentry training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.