Grain higher; livestock higher

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 10:34 am < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 5.20 cents higher at $4.34 a bushel; March corn was up 4.20 cents at $3.71 a bushel; March oats was down 1.40 cents at $2.5640 a bushel while March soybeans gained 7 cents to $10.32 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .30 cent higher at $1.1823 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .38 cent at $1.2545 pound; April lean hogs gained .65 cent to $.6825 a pound.

