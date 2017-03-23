Grain lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May was 1.25 cents lower to 4.21 a bushel; May corn was down 2 cents at 3.5675 a bushel; May oats lost 3.50 cents at $2.48 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 8.75 cents to $9.91 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was down .68 cent at $1.2177 a pound; March feeder cattle lost .30 cent at $1.3370 a pound; while April lean hogs gained 1.20 cents at $.6935 a pound.