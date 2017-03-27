Sports Listen

Grain mixed, livestock lower

March 27, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May was 4 cents lower to 4.2075 a bushel; May corn was down .50 cent at 3.5575 a bushel; May oats lost 5.75 cents at $2.4050 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 4.25 cents to $9.7150 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was down 1.03 cents at $1.2107 a pound; March feeder cattle lost 1.22 cents at $1.3215 a pound; while April lean hogs lost 1.62 cents at $.6565 a pound.

