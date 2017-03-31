Sports Listen

Grain mixed, livestock lower

By master
March 31, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 1.40 cents higher at $4.2240 a bushel; May corn was up 1.40 cents at $3.59 a bushel; May oats was down 2.20 cents at $2.25 a bushel while May soybeans lost 4.40 cents to $9.5840 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .75 cent lower at $1.1925 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .78 cent at $1.3178 pound; April lean hogs lost .40 cent to $.6523 a pound.

