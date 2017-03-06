Grain mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. rose 4.50 cents to 4.3825 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2 cents at 3.7275 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 3.50 cents at $2.64 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was off .25 cent to $10.2675 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was off .42 cent at $1.1555 a pound; March feeder cattle fell .15 cent at $1.2407 a pound; while April lean hogs rose .42 cent at $.6717 a pound.