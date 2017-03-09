Grain mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. fell 2.50 cents to 4.25 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 7.50 cents at 3.60 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 1.95 cents at $2.6920 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 1.06 cents to $10.0040 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up .33 cent at $1.1630 a pound; March feeder cattle rose 1.56 cents at $1.2593 a pound; while April lean hogs fell .44 cent at $.6798 a pound.