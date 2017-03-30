Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » H&M sales grow 7…

H&M sales grow 7 percent but profits down

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 7:02 am < a min read
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB says its first quarter sales increased a modest 7 percent, with strong growth and profits in online operations.

Net sales during the December-February period amounted to almost 47 billion kronor, up from 43.7 billion kronor a year earlier.

Still, the group’s net profit for the period dipped to 2.46 billion kronor ($278 million) from 2.54 billion kronor a year earlier, partly because of higher mark-downs.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson on Thursday described the sales growth as “below our plan.”

Advertisement

Persson added that the fashion retail industry in general was “very tough in many of our large markets” and “this was reflected in our sales.”

The group’s brands include H&M, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and H&M Home.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » H&M sales grow 7…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor performs a dental cleaning on a Colombian patient

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.