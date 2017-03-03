How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

U.S. stock indexes closed slightly higher on Friday after spending much of the day wavering between small gains and losses.
Banks climbed the most, getting a lift from growing signals that interest rates will rise in the coming months. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen helped stoke those expectations in a speech in which she said an improving job market and rising inflation would likely prompt the Fed to increase borrowing costs.
On Friday:
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 2.74 points, or 0.01 percent, to 21,005.71.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1.20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,383.12.
The Nasdaq composite gained 9.53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,870.75.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 1.54 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,394.13.
For the week:
The Dow is up 183.95 points, or 0.9 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 15.78 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 25.45 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 0.40 points, or 0.03 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 1,243.11 points, or 6.3 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 144.29 points, or 6.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 487.64 points, or 9.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 37 points, or 2.7 percent.