How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 4:59 pm < a min read
U.S. stock indexes closed slightly higher on Friday after spending much of the day wavering between small gains and losses.

Banks climbed the most, getting a lift from growing signals that interest rates will rise in the coming months. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen helped stoke those expectations in a speech in which she said an improving job market and rising inflation would likely prompt the Fed to increase borrowing costs.

On Friday:

The Dow Jones industrial average added 2.74 points, or 0.01 percent, to 21,005.71.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1.20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,383.12.

The Nasdaq composite gained 9.53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,870.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 1.54 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,394.13.

For the week:

The Dow is up 183.95 points, or 0.9 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 15.78 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 25.45 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.40 points, or 0.03 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,243.11 points, or 6.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 144.29 points, or 6.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 487.64 points, or 9.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 37 points, or 2.7 percent.

