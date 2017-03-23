Sports Listen

Jon Corzine’s MF Global, PwC in settlement

March 23, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Bankrupt brokerage MF Global, run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, has reached a settlement with its former accounting firm, PwC, ending a potentially multibillion dollar dispute between the companies.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

MF Global sued PwC, also known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, alleging that negligence by the firm’s accountants led to confusion about the financial health of MF Global that eventually led the firm to file for bankruptcy in late 2011. MF Global was suing for as much as $3 billion in damages.

The trial caught the public’s attention not only because it involved Corzine, but also because the trial started shortly after the Oscars, where a mistake by PwC’s accountants led to “La La Land” being announced as Best Picture, when it was really “Moonlight.”

